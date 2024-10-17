Two injured in attack during Boil Jatra, one arrested

SAMBALPUR: A 29-year-old youth was critically injured, and another sustained minor injuries after being attacked following a brawl that took place during Boil Jatra at Talab village within Sason police limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

The injured, Abhinash Rathore and Manish Sahoo (27) of Rengali, are currently undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. Meanwhile, police said they have detained one person in connection with the incident, while another suspect is on the run.

The incident occurred around 3 am when Boil Jatra rituals were underway. Sources said Rathore and Sahoo were present in the village when the suspects arrived and called them over. An altercation ensued, which intensified when one of the suspects picked up a sharp object and attacked Rathore multiple times. Sahoo sustained injuries while trying to save Rathore. Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the scene, but by then, the two suspects had fled. They took Rathore and Sahoo to VIMSAR, Burla.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Haresh Chandra Pandey stated that both parties knew each other well and had past enmity, although the cause of the dispute is yet to be ascertained. “We have detained one suspect for interrogation while another is at large. Since Rathore sustained grievous injuries, he had to undergo surgery. Both injured individuals are still under treatment at the hospital,” he added.

Sources said Rathore's condition remains critical even after surgery.