Two poachers nabbed by Forest department in Rairakhol

SAMBALPUR: Forest officials on Wednesday arrested two poachers who had been on the run after hunting two deer within the Rairakhol forest division last month.

The accused were identified as Krushna Bhoi of Badhindol village and Suresh Munda of Chatuni village, both within the Charmal police limits of Rairakhol.

Acting on a tip-off, staff from the Rairakhol division raided Bhoi's house on September 28. Although both accused had fled by the time the forest team arrived, they seized two deer hides, two deer heads, four pairs of hooves, a country-made rifle, several bullets, and other tools from the house.

A manhunt was launched, and during a raid in the Suani Reserve forest, forest officials apprehended the duo on that same day. Another country-made rifle and ammunition were seized from them.

Rairakhol Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arabinda Mohanty stated that the accused are professional poachers. They have been produced in court. “We are keeping a strict vigil on poachers and their activities,” he added, noting that frequent raids have helped curb poaching in the division.