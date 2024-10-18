Air traffic control tower of Bhubaneswar airport lacks fire safety certificate

BHUBANESWAR : The new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is functioning without fire safety certificate.

The tower consisting of 11 floors also reportedly does not have the mandatory safety measures including required number of escape routes to facilitate employees’ safe exit in case of a fire mishap.

As per the National Building Code of India and Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rule, a fire safety certificate is issued to a building having more than four floors at its initial stage of plan approval only if there are independent staircases on both sides. The rules further state that escape routes should be well-ventilated, provided with safety lighting and should be free from obstructions. However, there is only one staircase in the ATC tower of BPIA.

Sources said BPIA officials had applied for ATC’s fire safety certificate, but the application was rejected during inspection by Odisha Fire and Emergency Service officers. To reapply for the certificate, the authorities will have to comply with the escape route provision.

The new ATC was inaugurated by Airports Authority of India (AAI) on October 26 last year. However, members of the Air Traffic Controllers’ (ATC) Guild did not shift to the new tower until February this year due to various shortcomings like lack of adequate escape routes, restrooms for male and female staff and compressors of air-conditioner blocking the corridor, among others.