BJP govt begins second budget exercise in three months, focus on 10 sectors

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has begun the process for the supplementary budget of 2024-25 financial year to be placed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the winter session of the Assembly which is scheduled to commence in November.

This would be the second budget exercise of the BJP government in three months. Majhi had presented an annual budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore in July.

In line with the annual budget, all departments have been asked to prioritise sectors like food security, women empowerment, social justice, health and education while submitting their proposals for the supplementary expenditure, which is expected to cross Rs 20,000 crore.

The state government is expected to make additional provisions under Samrudha Krushaka Yojana as it has set the target to procure nearly one core tonne paddy, up by more than 50 per cent, with an enhanced support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal.

To make Odisha a prosperous state by 2036 and developed state by 2047, the Mohan Majhi government has identified 10-pillars of development including Annadata (farming community), Nari Shakti (women power), Samajika Nyaya (social justice), Uttama Swasthya Seva O Sikshya Byabastha (better healthcare and education) and ease of living.

The other pillars are Moulika Nagarika Subidha (basic necessities), Vikasita Gaon-Vikasita Sahara-Vikasita Odisha (developed village-developed city-developed Odisha), Shilpa (industry), Rojagar O Karma Nijukti (income generation and employment), Odia Asmita O Jagannath Sanskruti (Odia pride and Jagannath culture) and people’s government.

Sources said the state government is on the mission mode to achieve very high standards of public service delivery with a focus on inclusive growth and improved quality of life for the citizens.