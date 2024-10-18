Miscreants misbehave with coast guard officer, wife in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Close on the heels of an army officer and his fiancee being reportedly attacked by a group of drunkards in the Pathargadia area of the capital city, two persons in an inebriated state allegedly hurled abuses and made obscene gestures at a senior Indian Coast Guard officer and his wife on Thursday evening in what is believed to be an incident of road rage.

In his complaint with Nayapalli police, the DIG-ranked officer stated that he was travelling with his wife in his car and waiting near Behera Sahi traffic post to take a U-turn when two youths on a two-wheeler stopped in front of the vehicle.

When the traffic police flashed the green signal to commuters, the Coast Guard officer requested the miscreants to give way so that he can take the U-turn. However, the duo did not allow the officer to move ahead and instead started abusing him verbally.

They also made indecent gestures at him and his wife before the pillion rider stepped down and tried to open the door of the couple’s car. The terrified officer requested the traffic personnel to inform PCR van personnel of the matter. Soon, cops arrived at the spot and whisked away the anti-socials to Nayapalli police station. “We have received a complaint from the Coast Guard officer in which he mentioned that he and his wife were harassed by two youths. The accused have been detained and an investigation is underway,” said ACP Goutam Kisan.