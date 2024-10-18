Now, drones to keep watch on birds, poachers in Odisha's Chilika lake

BERHAMPUR: The Forest department will use drones to keep a watch on migratory birds arriving in Chilika and check their poaching.

The department had used drones to track fire in Chilika wildlife division earlier this year. Buoyed by its success, the division decided to use drones to protect the migratory birds which start arriving in the lake from October, said Chilika DFO Amlan Nayak.

Protection of migratory birds visiting Asia’s largest brackish water lake is the top priority of the division. Poachers hunt the birds to sell their meat in hotels located in areas around the lake. “As poaching continues unabated despite several measures, we decided to use drones to keep a watch on not only the birds but also the poachers,” he said.

The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) has identified areas in the lake vulnerable to poaching. The drones would be used in most vulnerable areas from Soran in Tangi block to Satapada. “The drones will detect various means of bird hunting including nets, live electricity wires and poisoning of water sources.

The devices will be used mostly along the banks of the lake to prevent disruption in movement of the birds in their flying paths,” Nayak said. Besides, temporary security guards have been appointed like previous years and a total of 21 camps set up in the entire wildlife division. The camps have been directed to carry out patrolling particularly during early morning when poaching instances are reportedly very high.