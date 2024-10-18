Scarcity of groundnut seeds has worried Kendrapara farmers ahead of sowing season

KENDRAPARA: Resentment is brewing among farmers of Kendrapara district due to the non-supply of groundnut seeds by the Agriculture department even as the sowing season is around the corner.

They complain that the delay has left them with no other option but to procure substandard quality groundnut seeds from traders in the open market at much higher prices.

President of the district unit of Krushak Sabha, Umesh Chandra Singh said ahead of the sowing season, groundnut seeds are sold at much higher prices in the open market which many farmers cannot afford. “Around 30,000 farmers are engaged in raising groundnut crops on over 50,000 acre riverside sandy land in the district. But such a situation has put them in deep trouble,” he added.

“I decided to grow groundnut on two acres of my land this year but non-supply of seeds by the authorities concerned has put me in a tight spot,” said Bipin Samal, a groundnut farmer of Garadpur village.

“Due to shortage of seeds, many farmers are being compelled to purchase substandard seeds from the open market at Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per quintal. Several unscrupulous traders take advantage of the scarcity and supply poor quality seeds to farmers at much higher prices,” rued Haripada Sahoo, a groundnut farmer of Bharatpur village.

Chief district agriculture officer Kalyan Roy said the department has decided to provide farmers with certified groundnut seeds at a subsided rate of Rs 6,500 per quintal after getting it from the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC). “However, we are yet to receive the seeds from the Corporation. After getting the seeds, we will supply it to farmers,” he added.