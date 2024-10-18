Water supply to be disrupted in Bhubaneswar for 24 hrs

BHUBANESWAR: Supply of drinking water will be disrupted in multiple localities of the city for 24 hours from Friday afternoon due to an emergency repair work of Water Corporation of Odisha (Watco)’s main supply pipe near Mundali.

Watco authorities said the supply will be discontinued from 2 pm on Friday and resume from 2 pm on Saturday.

The water supply will be disrupted in five regions. They include Kalinga Nagar, Patrapada, Bharatpur, Ghatikia, Khandagiri, Kolathia and other areas of Ghatikia region and Jadupur, Dumduma Housing Board Colony, Jagamara, Sundarpada, Anant Vihar, Soubhagya Nagar and a few other places in Pokhairput.

Other areas where the supply will be discontinued are Aerodrome, Bhimpur, Palaspalli, Forest Park, Siripur, Ganga Nagar and parts of Unit I to VIII in Watco high-level tank region; IRC village and some other parts in Nayapalli and Niladri Vihar, Salia Sahi and Maitri Vihar in Chandrasekharpur.

Watco has appealed to residents of these localities to store adequate water in advance to prevent any inconvenience. It has also issued helpline numbers for the five regions.