CM promises all help for habisyalis in Puri

BHUBANESWAR /PURI : Amid the controversy over accommodation for habisyalis in Puri, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted on Friday that all necessary support will be extended to habisyalis who have arrived to observe the month-long Kartika Brata.
Taking to his X handle, the chief minister stated that he has directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the district collector to implement measures for the comfort of the habisyalis. “The government is committed to providing all kinds of facilities to the habisyali mothers who have come from other districts to observe the Kartika Brata at Shree Jagannath Dham, Puri,” he wrote.
Earlier that day, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the habisyali program at Brundabati Nivas in Puri. She mentioned that the state government has made provisions for them under the habisyali scheme, which includes accommodation, food (Mahaprasad), and the conduct of daily rituals at designated habisyali venues.
Free transportation will also be provided to Srimandir for ‘darshan’ of the Trinity. Reports indicate that the state government began online registration for the habisyali brata on October 18. The Puri administration has arranged accommodation for 2,500 habisyalis in Brundabati Nivas, Bagala Dharmashala, the Old Mahila College building, and the Municipality Kalyan Mandap.
There were close to 3,100 registrations, and after scrutiny of the registration papers and other documents, 2,500 were approved for accommodation in the four facilities for the Brata on Thursday. The controversy began when hundreds of left-out and unregistered habisyalis demanded accommodation from the local administration and staged demonstrations throughout Thursday night, with some falling ill on Friday.
On that day, the registrations were reviewed, revealing that around 100 registered women had not arrived. Consequently, an equal number of left-out and unregistered habisyalis were accommodated at Brundabati Nivas. “For the comfort of the habisyalis, we have made provisions for a separate queue for them to enter the Srimandir. Both registered and unregistered habisyalis can use this line to enter the shrine,” said Collector Siddharth Swain.