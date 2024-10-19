CM promises all help for habisyalis in Puri

BHUBANESWAR /PURI : Amid the controversy over accommodation for habisyalis in Puri, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted on Friday that all necessary support will be extended to habisyalis who have arrived to observe the month-long Kartika Brata.

Taking to his X handle, the chief minister stated that he has directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the district collector to implement measures for the comfort of the habisyalis. “The government is committed to providing all kinds of facilities to the habisyali mothers who have come from other districts to observe the Kartika Brata at Shree Jagannath Dham, Puri,” he wrote.

Earlier that day, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the habisyali program at Brundabati Nivas in Puri. She mentioned that the state government has made provisions for them under the habisyali scheme, which includes accommodation, food (Mahaprasad), and the conduct of daily rituals at designated habisyali venues.