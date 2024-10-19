Farmers repair sluice gate on their own

JAGATSINGHPUR: Farmers of Gajarajpur panchayat in Naugaon block, have taken it upon themselves to place sandbags and bamboos around sluice gates to store water for irrigating their land.

Fed up with inaction of the Drainage department despite repeated appeals, the farmers raised Rs 25,000 to conserve water and prevent waterlogging on their land.

The farmers said several sluice gates, located in Bhatpada, Mathsahi, Bhasiakuda, Naugaon, Marada, Bansa, Deiriki and Garei, have been rendered defunct due to lack of repair. The sluice gate at Mathsahi in Gajarajpur panchayat, in particular, was erected at a lower height than the paddy fields which defeats its purpose.

They said around 500 hectare land on which paddy is cultivated has developed cracks due to the lack of irrigation. The crops, currently in the panicle initiation growth stage, are in dire need of water. With no assistance forthcoming from the authorities, the farmers of Gajarajpur panchayat took it upon themselves to raise Rs 25,000 to elevate the sluice gate at Mathsahi using 1,500 sandbags and 75 bamboo poles.

Manoj Das, a farmer said, “We collected Rs 100 to Rs 200 and raised Rs 25,000. We used 1,500 sandbags and 75 bamboo poles to pack the sluice gate at Mathsahi in Gajarajpur panchayat. The rainwater will soon be supplied to approximately 500 hectare of paddy fields for irrigation.”

Sarpanch of Gajarajpur Laxmipriya Mallick said, “The long-standing demand for renovation of the sluice gate was not addressed by the Drainage department. It is commendable that the farmers raised funds and worked unitedly to ensure the conservation and distribution of rainwater for irrigation purposes.”

Superintending engineer of Drainage department, Rama Prasad Rao said, “Due to a lack of funds, the repair of the sluice gate at Mathsahi in Gajarajpur was delayed. We have already sent a letter to the government for funds. Once the funds are approved, a tender will be awarded for renovation of the sluice gate.”