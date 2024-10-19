IIT-BBS to offer courses in EV design & components

BHUBANESWAR : The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) has announced the launch of advanced certificate programmes in e-drives and battery systems, specifically designed to meet the needs of the modern automotive and e-mobility industry.

Officials stated that an MoU has been signed between the IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park (IITBBS-REP) and Nagpur-based pManifold EV Academy Pvt Ltd (evACAD).

The MoU represents a joint collaboration for research, consultation, and training in new energy areas related to electric vehicles (EVs), broader zero-emission vehicles, and other green technologies, such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage for multi-sectoral applications, according to IIT officials.

An official noted that the advanced certificate programme in e-drives and battery systems, developed by IITBBS-REP and evACAD, targets professionals and graduates seeking advanced expertise in electric vehicle design, with a focus on motors, controllers, and battery engineering. The curriculum covers EV design, energy storage, charging networks, supply chains, and sustainability.

The programme will provide students with vital exposure to startups and industry, fostering industry-ready talent for real-world innovation in a sustainable future, said IIT-BBS Director Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar.