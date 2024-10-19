Muthukad advocates for inclusion of persons with disabilities through magic

CUTTACK:Renowned illusionist Gopinath Muthukad captivated the audience in the Twin City with a special purpose. His magic highlighted the importance of supporting people with different abilities.

Performing in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday and Friday, Kerala-born Muthukad conveyed the message that social inclusivity can break down barriers for people with disabilities. He is currently on an ‘Inclusive India’ tour.

In the Twin City, he began his sessions with a glass cube trick, asking people to look closely into it. As they did, the cube cracked open to reveal a red flower inside.

“The rose that sprang out symbolizes the innocent soul of a newborn. All of us deserve a decent life; we just need equal opportunities,” he said, reinforcing his mission of social inclusion for persons with disabilities.

Muthukad pointed out that individuals with physical disabilities face three main challenges: physical limitations, social exclusion, and emotional distress. This situation is particularly pronounced in India, he noted, and he is a winner of the International Merlin Award, instituted by the US-based International Magicians’ Society.

He began his ‘Inclusive India’ tour from Kanyakumari on October 6 (World Cerebral Palsy Day) to promote inclusivity and familiarize the public with magic, reviving street tricks and using the art to empower marginalized communities.

To further his mission, Muthukad also leads an NGO called Different Art Centre (DAC), which receives non-financial support from the Union government’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. “Our journey covers all the states,” he said.

His tour will conclude in Delhi on December 3, the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.