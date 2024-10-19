No clarity on cyclone, rains to lash Odisha from Oct 23

BHUBANESWAR : As speculation rises over possibility of a strong weather system over Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department on Friday said the low pressure expected to form next week will bring in heavy rains to Odisha October 23 onwards.

The weather system is likely to move in northwest direction and develop into a depression around October 24. However, its further trajectory and intensity are yet to be determined.

Under the influence of the system, Odisha is likely to experience rainfall activity between October 23 and 25, the national forecaster said.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said the anticipated system is being continuously monitored. “Though its path and intensification can be confirmed once the low pressure area forms, isolated places in the state are likely to experience heavy rainfall between October 23 and 25 under its influence.”

Even as there is no clarity about the system’s probable path and intensification, private weather forecaster Skymet said it may head towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coastlines.

“In that case, only limited sea travel will be available for the depression to intensify further. The truncated stretch may only allow the system to develop into an initial category storm and therefore, it is unlikely to be too harsh while hitting the coastline,” it said.

Skymet further said it will take time to confirm the formation of a cyclone but if it forms, it will be the first of this post-monsoon season over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in coastal districts as well as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenkanal on October 23 and 24.

Rough sea conditions along and off coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bangladesh and Myanmar will prevail. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal during the period.