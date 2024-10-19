Odisha HC directs state government to take over private school in Mayurbhanj district

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to take over Pokharisahi primary school, a private institution in the backward area of Mayurbhanj district’s Betnoti block with mostly tribal students.

The single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra issued the direction recently on a petition filed by teachers of the school established by a private management in 1989. After duly selecting candidates, the management appointed assistant teachers on different dates.

In 2001, the district inspector of schools sent a proposal to the government for taking over the management of the school in the larger interest of the students, most of whom belonged to the tribal communities. The district administration also, in 2005, took a decision to open Pokharisahi new primary school in the existing institution by utilising the land and building belonging to the private management.

But no real action was taken on such order of the collector except for one teacher who was sent on deputation in 2009 to teach students of Class I to Class V.