Odisha police on high alert to prevent Maoist influx amid Chhattisgarh's crackdown on LWE

BHUBANESWAR : As neighboring Chhattisgarh intensifies its operations to curb the menace of Left-Wing Extremism, one of the top priorities for Odisha police is to prevent any attempts by Maoists to infiltrate its territory.

As part of its crackdown on Naxals, Chhattisgarh police killed 31 Maoists along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border on October 4. In light of the intense anti-Maoist operations in the neighboring state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed earlier this month to monitor any infiltration attempts by Naxals into Odisha. Shah’s orders came during a meeting with the chief ministers of LWE-affected states held on October 7.

Sources in Odisha Police indicated that to escape the crackdown in Chhattisgarh, Maoists may attempt to enter Odisha from three main areas: Nuapada, Nabarangpur, and the Tulsi Pahad region in Malkangiri.

“Maoists may try to infiltrate into Nuapada and Nabarangpur from Gariaband in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, they might attempt to sneak into the state through the Tulsi Pahad region from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bastar districts,” the sources said.

The state police remains vigilant, as more than 2,000 Naxals are reportedly active in neighboring Chhattisgarh. “Regular area domination exercises are being conducted in Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Tulsi Pahad, and other Naxal-affected areas bordering Chhattisgarh. Senior officers from both states are regularly coordinating and sharing intelligence to combat the Naxal threat,” said an officer from the State Police Headquarters.