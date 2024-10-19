Odisha police on high alert to prevent Maoist influx amid Chhattisgarh's crackdown on LWE

BHUBANESWAR : As neighboring Chhattisgarh intensifies its operations to curb the menace of Left-Wing Extremism, one of the top priorities for Odisha police is to prevent any attempts by Maoists to infiltrate its territory.
As part of its crackdown on Naxals, Chhattisgarh police killed 31 Maoists along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border on October 4. In light of the intense anti-Maoist operations in the neighboring state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed earlier this month to monitor any infiltration attempts by Naxals into Odisha. Shah’s orders came during a meeting with the chief ministers of LWE-affected states held on October 7.
Sources in Odisha Police indicated that to escape the crackdown in Chhattisgarh, Maoists may attempt to enter Odisha from three main areas: Nuapada, Nabarangpur, and the Tulsi Pahad region in Malkangiri.
“Maoists may try to infiltrate into Nuapada and Nabarangpur from Gariaband in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, they might attempt to sneak into the state through the Tulsi Pahad region from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bastar districts,” the sources said.
The state police remains vigilant, as more than 2,000 Naxals are reportedly active in neighboring Chhattisgarh. “Regular area domination exercises are being conducted in Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Tulsi Pahad, and other Naxal-affected areas bordering Chhattisgarh. Senior officers from both states are regularly coordinating and sharing intelligence to combat the Naxal threat,” said an officer from the State Police Headquarters.
Odisha police is also keeping a close watch on Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh corridor to combat left-wing extremism. In the last two days, DGP YB Khurania, IG (Operations) Jai Narayan Pankaj and other senior officers held meetings in Kandhamal and Boudh to discuss the Naxal issue as well as law and order situation in the two districts.
Khurania reportedly asked the SPs of Boudh and Kandhamal to chalk out a detailed strategy to tackle the Maoist insurgency. During his visit, he also met BSF and CRPF officers and discussed measures to check the movement of Naxals in Kandhamal and Boudh.
“We have a two-pronged strategy to stop any Naxal influx from Chhattisgarh and prevent the ultras from making the Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh corridor their safe haven,” said the officer.
Notably, the number of Maoists operating in Odisha has reduced significantly from over 200 to less than 130 in the recent years.