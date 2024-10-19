Six kids, forced into bonded labour, rescued in Jajpur

JAJPUR: The district administration has rescued six children who were forced to work in various units to repay advances taken by their parents.

Acting on a tip-off, the authorities on Thursday formed a special task force comprising the district child protection officer (DCPO), local police, revenue officials and members of the child labour vigilance committee. The task force conducted raids at multiple locations in Jajpur Road and Sukinda, including two car wash units, a grocery shop, dhaba, and a goat grazing site, where the children were found.

Officials said the children, aged between 11 and 14, had been forced into bonded labour to settle their families’ debts. The children used to work for over 14 hours a day with minimal pay and restricted movement to pay off the advance money received by their families. The district authorities carried out an inquiry based on the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.

Basing on findings of the inquiry, the authorities will decide on issuing release certificates officially nullifying the children’s debts and freeing them from their bonded status. The rescued children have been currently lodged in a shelter home and will undergo counselling and rehabilitation to facilitate their social mainstreaming. “The children will receive essential support, including counselling, and reintegration into their families or safer environments,” said DCPO Niranjan Kar. Legal proceedings will be initiated against the employers responsible for exploiting the children.

Meanwhile, the district administration has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any cases of child bonded labour or exploitation. “We will continue to monitor the area closely and are committed to eradicating child and bonded labour in the region. A full report on the action taken will be submitted to the district magistrate for further review and necessary follow-up,” the DCPO stated.