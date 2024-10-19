Vedanta pledges Rs 1lakh crore for refinery and plant in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : In a major boost to Odisha’s industrialisation push, Vedanta Limited on Friday announced a new investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state.

The investment will be directed at establishing a 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery and a 3 million tonne plant for producing green aluminium powered by renewable energy.

The announcement was made by Vedanta Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal during his one-to-one interaction with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the G2B meet organised by the state government in Mumbai on Friday for inviting industry leaders to the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave in January next year.

This will be the largest investment ever made by the conglomerate anywhere in the world and generate two lakh jobs along with opportunities for hundreds of MSMEs in the state. “The refinery and plant will create a massive industrial complex for the downstream industries as demand for aluminium is likely to double by 2030. This investment is in addition to the earlier investment of Rs 1 lakh core which has already created more than one lakh jobs in the state in the last two decades,” the company said.

The chief minister thanked Agarwal for the new investment plans. “The interaction with Vedanta chairman was fruitful, as impressed by our robust policy framework, he has assured to double their investment in Odisha to establish a new alumina refinery and create more jobs. The state government will provide full support for the projects,” he said.