Woman, daughter hurt after falling off running train

BERHAMPUR: A woman and her four-year-old daughter sustained critical injuries after falling from a running train (18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express) at Singipur Road railway station in Rayagada district on Friday.

As per reports, Ratika Chandana, her husband Chaitanya and daughter Hastini of Kanijhuri in Titlagarh had been to Jinjilibadi village in Rayagada to attend the last rites of a relative two days back. They had arrived at Singipur Road railway station to board the train.

However, as the three boarded the train, it started moving. While Chaitanya managed to get in, Ratika and Hastini slipped and came under the train’s wheels.

The mother-daughter duo was rescued by GRP personnel and rushed to Rayagada district headquarters hospital and later shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital as their condition deteriorated. Sources said Ratika suffered a fracture on her left leg and injuries on her other leg and hands.

Similarly, Hastini sustained critical injuries on her right hand and leg which may have to be amputated, said doctors at MKCG medical college and hospital.

Sources said the mother-daughter duo were shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for treatment.