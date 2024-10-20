Bhubaneswar venue for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar will host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), which marks the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of the country, in January.

The chief minister has approved the proposal sent by the Ministry of External Affairs for hosting the three-day event beginning from January 8. The state government has decided to organise the event at Janata Maidan.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of Union ministers and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi are scheduled to attend the flagship event. The first day of the conference will be observed as ‘Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’. The second day will host the main event and the third day will be the closing ceremony. There will be daily plenary sessions and cultural programmes.

The prime minister will attend the main event on the second day. He is also scheduled to flag off a Pravasi Bharatiya Teerth Express.

On the instructions of the MEA, a steering committee and an organising committee have been formed for successful organisation of the event. The steering committee will be headed by the secretary, MEA and have seven secretaries from various ministries. State chief secretary and additional chief secretary (Home) are the two other members in the committee.

The organising committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary (Home) with secretaries of various state departments as members. Sub-committees have been formed for various tasks such as accommodation, logistics, city beautification and sanitation, transportation, cultural programmes, food and catering, security, emergency services, media and publicity and IT.

Around 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the event. Overseas Indians, NRIs and other dignitaries will be taken on a tour of various places in Odisha, showcasing the state’s cultural heritage, historical significance and industrial potential.