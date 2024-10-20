Crime Branch of Odisha asks Gujarat SFSL to submit cops’ narco test reports

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Saturday requested the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) at Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to submit within 15 days the examination reports of the four cops who were earlier suspended for allegedly harassing an army officer and his fiancée at Bharatpur police station.

The officers - former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda as well as ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath returned to Odisha earlier in the week after undergoing a lie-detection test at SFSL in Gandhinagar. Mishra also underwent brain mapping and narco analysis tests.

A male SI who was present at Bharatpur police station when the alleged incident took place on September 15, had also undergone lie detection test in the facility.

“Usually, Gujarat SFSL takes two to three months to submit the examination reports of the suspects. The investigation of the case can progress now only after receiving the reports of the cops,” said a senior officer of State Police Headquarters.

However, considering the sensitivity of the case, Odisha Police has requested Gujarat SFSL to submit the reports of the cops by November 5. The statements of the police officers were earlier recorded and their lie-detection tests conducted in Gujarat to verify their claims for which it is very important to receive the reports at the earliest, said the officer. The examination reports will be legally admissible evidence and to a large extent it may decide the fate of the case, said police sources.

Sources said the CB has no plans yet to conduct the lie-detection test of the army officer’s fiancée. The officers had earlier collected scientific evidence from the Patharagadia area and Bharatpur police station where the army officer and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants and the cops respectively on September 15 night.