Cyclone likely to hit Odisha-West Bengal coasts on October 23, warns IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The first tropical storm of the post-monsoon season is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal by 23 October, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea had moved to the northern Andaman Sea on Sunday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours.

IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated, “The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by the morning of 22 October, and further into a cyclonic storm the following day over the east-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, by the morning of 24 October.”

He added that the storm may intensify into a severe cyclone, with wind speeds reaching up to 120 km/h. Regarding the potential landfall, Dr Mohapatra said that more details would become clear after the low-pressure area forms and strengthens into a depression.

Odisha is expected to experience rain and gusty winds between 23 and 25 October. The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy showers (70 mm to 110 mm) at isolated locations in Odisha on 23 October.