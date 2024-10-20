Despite low income, 73 per cent of rural families in Odisha save money

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s rural households have demonstrated a remarkable capacity for savings despite registering some of the lowest incomes and consumption expenditures in the country, the latest all India rural financial inclusion survey by NABARD has revealed.

According to the survey, while the state’s average monthly household income stood at a mere Rs 8,924, the second-lowest in the country after Bihar (Rs 8,878), and consumption expenditure the lowest at Rs 7,945, an impressive 73 per cent of households reported to have been saving money.

The average monthly income of agricultural households stood at Rs 9,290 as compared to states like Punjab, which recorded the highest monthly income of Rs 31,433, followed by Haryana (Rs 25,655) and Kerala (Rs 22,757).

The survey findings position Odisha among the top-10 states in terms of household savings, defying its otherwise modest economic indicators. It also leads the nation in female-driven savings, with a whopping 88 per cent of households having at least one woman as primary saver as compared to the national average of 64 per cent.

In rural economies, women often play a central role in managing household expenses and savings, traditionally emphasising long-term security over short-term spending. Women’s involvement in micro-finance groups, SHGs, and other savings institutions in rural areas could have contributed to this trend. These platforms not only encourage disciplined savings but also promote financial literacy among women, the report stated.