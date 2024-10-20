ECoR deploys rail grinding machine in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has deployed 96-stone rail grinding machine (RGI96-5) to enhance track safety. The machine will play a crucial role in improving ride quality, and safety and extending the lifespan of railway tracks.

A highly advanced and one of the largest rail grinding machines used globally, the RGI96-5 stretches over a length of 165 metre with eight coaches and features 96 grinding stones (48 on each side).

These stones are angled strategically to eliminate rail surface defects, smoothen irregularities and restore rails to their optimal profile. This process not only extends the life of the rails but also ensures safer and more comfortable train journeys.

With the ability to operate at speed up to 22 km per hour, the machine is capable of covering large sections of track efficiently, reducing downtime and minimising disruption to train operations. “The machine has been deployed in Waltair, Sambalpur and Khurda divisions of ECoR to improve tracks,” said a railway spokesman.

Earlier, ECoR had commissioned a 20-stone special rail grinding machine in January 2023. This machine is specifically designed to handle intricate track elements such as switches, crossovers and level-crossing areas that require special attention for safety and operational efficiency. “It will not only enhance track safety, but also lead to reliable, smoother and safer journeys for millions of passengers,” he added.