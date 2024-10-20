ECoR directs divisions to check illegal firecracker transport in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Diwali, the East Coast Railway (ECoR), has asked railway divisions to intensify surveillance to ensure the safety of passengers by launching a special drive against illegal transportation of firecrackers and other inflammable items on trains.

All three divisions - Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Waltair have been instructed to conduct special safety drives, including stringent checks and continuous surveillance to prevent the transport of firecrackers or other hazardous goods in passenger and mail/express trains.

In addition to these security measures, ECoR has also initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign through public announcements at railway stations, and educating passengers about the dangers of carrying firecrackers. Special teams will also focus on ensuring the safe handling of parcels and luggage loaded in parcel vans.

ECoR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal has appealed passengers to refrain from carrying any inflammable or explosive items during their travels. Co-passengers have been encouraged to remain vigilant and report any violations by informing the onboard staff including RPF personnel, GRP, TTEs, coach attendants, or station managers.

“Passengers can also report if they come across any individual carrying inflammable objects by calling the railway helpline 139. Special efforts by ECoR’s security teams including random surprise checks, will also be carried out to enforce compliance. These checks will be done in coordination with the RPF, GRP, and civil defence volunteers,” said a railway spokesperson.

Train escorting and Meri Saheli teams have been tasked with closely monitoring both passengers and luggage for any signs of inflammable items. Adequate fire extinguishers and firefighting equipment have been placed at stations, goods sheds, guard vans, AC coaches, pantry cars, and locomotives, he added.

Carrying dangerous goods like crackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene and similar materials in passenger-carrying trains is a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989, which can result in imprisonment of up to three years.