Odisha: Landless, Hirakud displaced families given land records

JHARSUGUDA: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari distributed permanent land records among landless families and those displaced by Hirakud Dam project at a programme here on Saturday.

As many as 11 landless families from Lakhanpur and six from Kolabira block were given records for four decimal of permanent land each. Additionally, 48 families displaced by the Hirakud Dam project were given up to 10 decimal of land for construction of houses along with a maximum of 2 acre of agricultural land.

Pujari assured all displaced families will receive land records by the next year. In rural areas, poor landless families will be given four decimal of land. Those residing on government land for extended period will also be allotted land by the government, he said.

District collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, zilla parishad CEO Prabeer Kumar Nayak, sub-collector Sabyasachi Panda, and SP Smit P Parmar were present.