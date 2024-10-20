Tribal lad clears Odisha Civil Services exam with 631 rank

MALKANGIRI: Shyama Madhi of Pottrel village in Korukonda block cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination the results of which were declared by OPSC on Saturday.

Madhi,who was availing free coaching both in online and offline mode offered by the district administration-run Lakshya coaching centre, managed by Gurukul Foundation secured 631 rank in the examination. He passed his HSC from Govindpalli high school in 2014 and intermediate from Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). Madhi then completed his BSc with an honours in Botany from Malkangiri government model degree college.

With Madhi’s success, the district administration’s efforts to provide free coaching to talented youths for various competitive examinations including IAS and OAS has started yielding positive results. This apart, a tribal girl of PVTG Bonda community, Bina Muduli of Kehmaguru village in Khairput block also cleared examination by securing 594 rank. Bhagyashree Mishra of Medukuli village in Mathili block also cleared the examination by securing 138 rank.