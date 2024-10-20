Villagers try to burn elderly man over sorcery suspicion in Odisha

NUAPADA: In a shocking incident, a few residents of Portipada village within Sinapali police limits attempted to burn a 64-year-old man alive after tying his hands and legs, on suspicion of sorcery.

While the victim, Khamsingh Majhi survived and is currently undergoing treatment, police have arrested as many as 14 people in connection with the incident. As per reports, the villagers suspected Khamsingh of performing black magic after several of them fell ill and a few died under mysterious circumstances. On Friday, at a kangaroo court, several villagers accused Khamsingh of performing black magic and threatened him of dire consequences if he did not stop the practice.

Khamsingh denied the allegations levelled against him following which the villagers dispersed and left the spot. In the evening, Khamsingh was surrounded by a group of people who dragged him outside the village and attempted to set him ablaze after pouring petrol on him. Khamsingh struggled to escape and eventually managed to jump into a nearby pond. He was rushed to Sinapali community health centre and shifted to Nuapada district headquarters hospital by his family members.

Following the incident, Sinapali police registered a case and raided the village on Saturday morning during which 14 people were arrested. Khariar SDPO, Arup Abhisek Behera said, “A case has been registered under section 126(2), 109, 118(2) and 3(5) of BNS and further investigation into the matter is underway. The victim is undergoing treatment at Nupada district headquarters hospital.” Sources said Khamsingh suffered major burn injuries and his condition is critical.