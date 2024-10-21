Cyclone ‘Dana’ may hit north coastal Odisha, CM Majhi to review preparedness

BHUBANESHWAR: Tropical weather system Dana, beginning to form over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit north coastal Odisha during October 24-25 as a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will review cyclone preparedness with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh later in evening.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, "We are fully prepared to face the cyclone. People should not unnecessarily panic over the weather system's prediction."