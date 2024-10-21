Decks cleared for development of national waterway-5 at Rs 12K crore in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After nearly a decade, the decks have been cleared for the 588 km national waterways-5 (NW-5) that would be developed for Rs 12,000 crore.

One of six primary national waterways in the country, the NW-5 will connect Mahanadi, Brahmani Delta, Matai river and East Coast Canal with the industrial belts of Kalinganagar and Talcher to provide an alternative mode of transportation.

Announced in 2008, the project was proposed to span three stretches - 237 km from Talcher to Mangalgadi, 95 km from Dhamra to Paradip and 256 km from Dhamra to Geonkhali. However, it was delayed by over a decade due to a lack of patronage from various stakeholders and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the feasibility studies and DPR submitted in 2016, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had planned to develop the 332 km of economically and commercially viable stretches of NW-5 between Paradip, Dhamra and Talcher in two phases.

While IWAI had signed an agreement with the state government, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Dhamra port in 2014 for development of a 212 km stretch between Paradip, Dhamra and Pankapal (Kalinganagar) in the first phase, the 120 km stretch from Pankapal to Talcher was to be taken up in the second phase.

Sources said the project was moving at a snail’s pace as the initial plans of IWAI could not be materialised due to lack of viability. Unless the waterway is connected up to Talcher in the first phase itself, it would not be economically viable, the sources said.