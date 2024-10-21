Farmers in Odisha look forward to potato cultivation this year

JEYPORE: Farmers of non-hilly areas of Koraput district are eagerly waiting to cultivate potato during the rabi season.

The Horticulture department is encouraging more farmers to take up cultivation of potato under its Potato Mission.

Usually, farmers of hilly areas of Koraput, Lamataput, Pottangi, Dasmantpur, Semiliguda, Laxmipur blocks take up potato cultivation owing to suitable weather. However, this time, those from non-hilly areas of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Boipariguda and Kundra blocks too are eager to cultivate the tuber from November.

Official sources said potato would be cultivated on around 460 hectare of land in the non-hilly areas against 35 hectare during the last kharif season.

The Horticulture department will distribute potato seeds among farmers after procuring the same from the Seeds Corporation of Odisha at a cost of Rs 20 per kg.

The department will refund Rs 10 per kg to select farmers after cultivation. Till date, farmers have asked for seeds for cultivating potato on around 300 hectare of land in the district.

“Our officials are creating awareness among the farmers on Potato Mission. We will support them fully as per norms,” said assistant horticulture officer of Jeypore Sanjeev Mohanta.