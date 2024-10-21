Javelin star Kishore Jena receives Sportslogon player of year award in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Javelin sensation of Odisha and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena received the Sportslogon Player of the Year sports award 2024 at Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

In absence of Kishore, his father Keshab Jena received the trophy and a cash award of Rs 25,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Kishore had figured among the top five in the World Athletics Championship at Budapest.

In other categories, para-athlete Suchitra Parida and football coach Shuvendu Panda received the Emerging Player and coach of the year awards respectively. Suchitra set a new national record in the javelin throw event in 2024.

Organisers said under the guidance of coach Shuvendu, the Indian national U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams brought many laurels for the country.