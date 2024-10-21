Javelin star Kishore Jena receives Sportslogon player of year award in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Javelin sensation of Odisha and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena received the Sportslogon Player of the Year sports award 2024 at Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.
In absence of Kishore, his father Keshab Jena received the trophy and a cash award of Rs 25,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Kishore had figured among the top five in the World Athletics Championship at Budapest.
In other categories, para-athlete Suchitra Parida and football coach Shuvendu Panda received the Emerging Player and coach of the year awards respectively. Suchitra set a new national record in the javelin throw event in 2024.
Organisers said under the guidance of coach Shuvendu, the Indian national U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams brought many laurels for the country.
While the national U-19 team emerged SAFF champion by defeating Pakistan, the U-15 team bagged the bronze medal in SAFF championship.
Shuvendu is the only coach from Odisha to have an AFC-A licence. Suchitra and Shuvendu received the trophies along with a cash award of Rs 25,000 each.
Young swimming star of the state Mannata Mishra got the Kumudini Krida Prativa Purakar. She received a cash award of Rs 15,000.
Former volleyball player Dukhishyama Mallik received the Player of the bygone era award. Dukhishyama’s daughter Asha Mallik received the trophy and a cash award of Rs 25,000 on his behalf.
Additional DG Sanjeeb Panda, social worker Kumudini Mishra, SNM group MD Prabodh Mohanty, former Odisha Ranji team coach Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Angul Sukinda Railway Ltd CMD Dilip Samantray and Resident Editor of The New Indian Express Siba Mohanty graced the award ceremony as guests.