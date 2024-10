BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday activated its disaster response and mitigation machinery in view of the impending cyclone Dana.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the preparedness of the state and district administrations and instructed collectors to get their action plan ready by Monday.

While asking the collectors to get the cyclone shelters and evacuation plans ready immediately, Ahuja sought their disaster mitigation requirements including deployment of ODRAF, Fire Services and NDRF units, by Monday. The collectors have been asked to visit cyclone shelters personally on Monday to ensure that the facilities are equipped with functional amenities and ready to accommodate the evacuated people from vulnerable areas.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said all necessary steps are being taken to ensure safety and security of the people. “The state government has started taking steps in advance to reduce the impact of the possible cyclone. Detailed discussions have been held with the officials concerned and the administration in different districts asked to stay alert and prepared to deal with the situation,” he said.