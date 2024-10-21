Odisha: Kendrapara on cyclone alert, focus on evacuation

KENDRAPARA: Even as a possible cyclone is likely to hit the coastal regions of the state on October 24, the Kendrapara administration is all set to evacuate residents of the seaside villages of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks.

“We have made arrangements to evacuate residents of vulnerable villages in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar within a day,” said Kendrapara ADM Nilu Mohapatra. The authorities are working with local sarapanchs and other panchayat body members to help people prepare for the cyclone. The coastal areas of the district are regularly hit by major cyclones.

“We are taking the threat extremely seriously and making sure the right measures are in place to mitigate the impact of the cyclone,” the ADM said. Sources said authorities have stocked food items and kept medical teams and ambulances on standby. Several sick and pregnant women have already been shifted from the villages to hospitals. The ADM said multi-purpose cyclone shelters are being readied to accommodate people if needed.

“We are concerned about the seaside villagers particularly those residing in low-lying areas. Regular coordination meetings are being held with government and humanitarian agencies in areas most likely to be affected by the cyclone,” Mohapatra said. Satabhaya, Gupti, Talachua, Rangani, Pentha, Jamboo, Kharinashi, Kansarabadadandua and Suninti panchayats are on high alert. “We are aware of the ferocity and brute force of sea and gale. Thus nobody here is taking any chances,” said the sarpanch of Jamboo Arabinda Mandal. Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) along with the district administration and NGOs organise mock cyclone, tsunami and flood drills to create awareness among people on natural disasters.