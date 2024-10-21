Odisha: Tigers from Tadoba to be relocated to Similipal

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to bring two tigers from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra to supplement the big cat population in Similipal.

Sources said a team comprising field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chandra Gogineni and other forest officials has already left for TATR in this connection.

To support the translocation and supplementation project, the Forest department has also sent a separate team of frontline staff and officials from Similipal to undergo training at Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra.

“TATR in the Central India landscape has been selected for the tiger supplementation project. However, no timeline has been finalised for the translocation,” said PCCF Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden Susanta Nanda. Different teams are visiting Maharashtra for discussion on the project, identification of the tigers and their translocation, he added.

Sources said TATR has been chosen for the supplementation programme as tigers from this landscape are said to have some genetic similarities with the big cats of Similipal which may help in improving the genetic diversity of the closed population in STR.