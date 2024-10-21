Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology issues cyclone advisory for farmers

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction of cyclone Dana hitting the state coast, the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology on Sunday issued a detailed advisory on dos and don’ts for farmers.

In its advisory, the directorate of extension education of OUAT has recommended a contingency plan for farmers to minimise damage and save their kharif crops and vegetables while advising them not to be panic.

As paddy dominated the cropped area during Kharif and is in the maturity stage, farmers are advised to harvest an early variety of paddy with 85 per cent maturity and keep it in a safe place. If possible, separate the paddy grains from the crop by threshing, else cover the harvested crops with polythene to keep it dry, said the advisory.

In case of medium and long duration paddy crops, farmers were advised to drain out excess water by providing drainage channel at an interval of every three feet distance if lodged. The lodged plants should be straightened to avoid rotting of emerged panicles.

As heavy rainfall may aggravate the infestation of cut worms in late rice, the advisory recommended the use of plant protection measures by spraying chlorpyrifos at the rate of 2 ml per litre water.