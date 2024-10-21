SC dismisses plea by Odisha government against HC’s pension order

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court has declined to interfere against the Orissa High Court’s December 4, 2023, judgment which declared the Odisha Development Authorities (Retirement Benefit of the Employees) Rules, 2015 ultra vires to the provisions in the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982 as well as Articles 14 & 16 of the Constitution of India.

The state government had filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the apex court against the high court judgement passed on a petition that challenged the legal validity of the Odisha Development Authorities (Retirement Benefit of the Employees) Rules, 2015 denying pension to employees working in development authorities prior to September 17, 2005. Bhuban Mohan Dash, an employee of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) had filed the petition.

On the state government’s plea, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih on Friday held that no case for interference was made out in exercise of the apex court’s jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution of India and dismissed the SLP.

The high court had specified the consequences that ensued as a logical corollary to its judgment. Firstly, employees working under any development authority, who are in receipt of pensionary benefit on par with their counterparts in state government cannot be affected by any subsequent Rule.