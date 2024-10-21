Schools in Odisha record zero-attendance over district-wise recruitment protest

UMERKOTE: The demand for district-based recruitment of teachers is taking a toll on academics in Nabarangpur district.

A day after schools reopened post Dussehra vacation, at least 370 schools registered zero attendance as parents, demanding district-wise recruitment of teachers, staged protest in front of the educational institutions.

One such school at Siriliguda in Umerkote block recorded zero attendance on Saturday. The school’s headmaster, Dibyaranjan Sunani said he will inform the block education officer of the matter.

Sources said at least 35 schools in villages of Jharigaon block recorded zero attendance. While the classrooms in the schools remained open, the offices were locked by the villagers till 4 pm. In Dabugaon, 80 of 106 schools recorded zero attendance. Similarly, 60 schools in Papadahandi block recorded zero attendance. The parents who did not let their wards attend classes demanded district-wise recruitment and posting of teachers. They also submitted memorandums to headmasters of schools where their wards are admitted on the demand.

On the other hand, new teachers posted in the district said they have not yet been allowed to join duty.

Nabarangpur district education officer Chhatrapati Sahu said attending school is the basic right of students and parents must not deprive their wards of it.