Woman sets herself on fire, husband injured in Odisha

BALASORE: A woman allegedly set herself on fire after a quarrel with her husband at Adia village within Soro police limits on Sunday.

Sources said, Bhanumati Maharana tried to die by suicide by pouring kerosene on herself after a domestic tiff over some financial issues with her husband Sasikant. While Bhanumati sustained over 70 per cent injuries, Sasikant while trying to save her received 40 per cent injuries.

The couple was rushed to Soro Community Health Centre from where Bhanumati was shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated. Her condition is stated to be critical, said sources.

Sources said the couple used to quarrel frequently and had a heated exchange of words over some financial issue in the morning.

The quarrel turned ugly as Bhanumati, in a fit of rage, tried to set herself on fire. Sasikant tried to save his wife but was hurt and sustained 40 per cent burn injuries.

The couple’s neighbours doused the fire but by then Bhanumati had sustained critical injuries. On being informed Soro police rushed to the community health centre.

Soro IIC Pravanshu Sekhar Mishra said no complaint has yet been filed in connection with the incident. He said police are investigating the case. Sources said police have informed Bhanumati’s parents of the incident.