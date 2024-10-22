Balasore, Mayurbhanj on watch amid Cyclone Dana alert

BALASORE/BARIPADA: Fishermen of Balasore have been asked not to venture into the sea in view of an impending cyclone.

Officials of Fisheries department are conducting awareness drives among fishermen in Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, Balasore Sadar and Remuna blocks and encouraging fishermen not to venture into the sea. The officials rushed to Udaipur, Talasari, Kirtania, Ransingpur, Dagara, Kasafal, Chandipur and other places close to the sea and made announcements through loudspeakers on Monday.

Over 20,000 fishermen reside in Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi, Balasore Sadar and Remuna. Assistant collector and district emergency officer of Balasore Saikrushna Jena said a high-level meeting was held in presence of collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas along with officials of Energy, Fisheries, Telecom, Health, Revenue, Agriculture, Fire and other departments to discuss ways to ensure zero casualty.

The collector directed panchayats in the blocks to keep cyclone shelters ready with necessary amenities.

Mayurbhanj collector Hema Kant Say also conducted a review meeting with officials of different departments and field level officials and emphasised on zero casualty.