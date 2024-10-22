Cuttack Municipal Corporation braces for cyclone, 7K people to be evacuated

CUTTACK: Even as Cyclone Dana is expected to make a landfall on Thursday night, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has identified around 81 rehabilitation centres in the city to shift around 7,280 people residing in low-lying slum areas.

This was announced by CMC mayor Subhas Singh during a cyclone preparedness meeting with corporators and officials of all line departments on Monday. He said around 14 sector officers including additional commissioners, joint commissioners and deputy commissioners along with around 500 personnel will monitor and manage the cyclone shelters which will be set up in 72 educational institutions and nine community centres and Kalyan Mandaps.

“We have identified 89 slums located in low-lying areas and planned evacuation of around 7,280 people. Arrangements are being made to provide relief including dry and cooked food at these facilities. This apart, around 16 junior engineers have been tasked with monitoring the dewatering process in waterlogged areas and provisions made to provide drinking water to people of all 59 wards,” Singh said.

He said the civic body has a total of 283 pump sets including 15 Volvo pump sets. Besides, the Fire Services department will also be providing another 15 high-power pump sets to tackle the waterlogging situation. “Instructions have been given to start prepositioning the pump sets and mobilise operators in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging,” the mayor informed.

The meeting also decided to open the sluice gate at Matru Bhawan and Khannagar if necessary. Watco officials will use 94 diesel generator sets to supply drinking water. “NDRF, ODRAF and fire fighters will be deployed to clear roads after the cyclone,” he added.