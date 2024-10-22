Ganjam district ready for cyclone, says collector

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida on Monday asked people not to panic over a possible cyclone and assured all steps have been taken by the district administration to address any eventuality.

He asked officials to remain on alert from October 23 to 25 since after the cyclone,the district may experience a flood situation due to possible heavy rainfall. He said during the three days, no official would be allowed to go on leave without his permission. He also asked fire services personnel to remain alert to rescue people from affected areas.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M suggested a joint verification of cyclone shelters in the district by administration and police officials. Apart from keeping a strict vigil on people, cranes, JCBs and cutters should be kept on ready at vulnerable points. Besides fuel and gen sets should be kept ready at mobile towers in order to maintain network connectivity. He said the Fisheries department has kept its 1,528 boats ready for rescue and relief operations.

ADM (Revenue) Sudhansu Kumar Bhoi said people residing in low-lying areas and kutcha houses would be shifted to cyclone shelters and given cooked food. If necessary school or college buildings can be used as shelter homes. Parida appealed people not to venture out of their houses during the possible cyclone.