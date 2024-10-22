Hospitals ready, doctors on alert in Odisha as storm takes shape

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday asked the Health and Family Welfare department to ensure that all the hospitals have adequate stock of medicines, halogen tablets, ORS and other essential items in view of the impending cyclone. All doctors from primary hospitals, district headquarters hospitals to medical colleges have been kept on alert.

The situation was reviewed at a high-level meeting through video-conferencing. All the district headquarters hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres have been asked to keep adequate stock of essential medicines and implements. They should also keep bleaching powder to ensure clean drinking water in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The hospitals have also been asked to make early preparations including securing generators, fuel, and water tankers, as well as anti-venom for snakebite cases.

Health minister Mukesh Mahaling said the Health department is fully prepared to deal with the cyclone. Medical teams have been kept on alert to be sent to the storm-affected areas.