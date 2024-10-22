Odisha govt readies 250 relief camps, 500 temporary shelters ahead of cyclone

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday said it is working on war-footing to tackle the impact of tropical weather system which was lying as a depression about 700 km south east of Paradip on Tuesday.

"At least 250 relief centres are kept ready. This apart, 500 temporary shelters including in schools and colleges have been opened. Evacuated people will be provided cooked food and medical services,” said Revenue And Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

The state government has prepared a list of pregnant women. It has advised elderly people, women and children staying in the areas likely to be affected by the storm to shift to safer places. Women police officers will be deployed at relief centres. All arrangements have been made and adequate stock of ration has been kept ready, said Pujari.

The minister informed that government has sounded a red alert in all ports of the state and all efforts are being made to ensure zero casualty.

As per direction of authorities, tourists started leaving Puri on Tuesday but many complained that the travel agents are charging exorbitantly from them.