Railways cancel 222 passenger trains in view of approaching cyclone Dana

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 222 passenger trains between Wednesday and Friday due to the impending cyclone Dana.
According to railway sources, all passenger trains passing through Odisha over the next three days will be affected.
In response to the cyclone threat, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has activated a round-the-clock disaster management cell at its headquarters at Rail Sadan, as well as at divisional headquarters in Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, and Sambalpur.
Passengers are advised to check railway updates before commencing their journeys.
ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal convened a preparatory meeting on Tuesday, urging all principal heads of departments and divisional railway managers to implement necessary measures to ensure zero risk to passengers.
He emphasised the deployment of special teams for the swift restoration of tracks, signaling systems, and electrification, aiming to quickly resume train services following the cyclone.
With a red alert issued for coastal areas, ECoR is closely monitoring conditions at all stations between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. Emergency control rooms, equipped with satellite phones for communication during crises, will remain operational around the clock.
"We have prioritised passenger safety by positioning specialized teams for the rapid restoration of tracks, signaling systems, and electrification processes. Diesel locomotives will be on standby to maintain train operations in the event of power outages," stated a railway spokesperson.
The zonal railway has initiated precautionary measures to enhance the safety of trains, tracks, and passengers, aiming to mitigate the effects of the cyclone. Patrolling teams have been deployed to vulnerable locations to monitor railway bridges, tracks, yards, overhead equipment, and signaling systems closely.
Instructions have been issued for sectional Gangmen to conduct track patrols during heavy rain, ensuring the safety of train passage and protection at locations prone to washouts or slips. Additionally, arrangements have been made to stock sufficient quantities of cyclone reserve materials, including boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, and ballast, at identified locations.