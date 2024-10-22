Railways cancel 222 passenger trains in view of approaching cyclone Dana

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 222 passenger trains between Wednesday and Friday due to the impending cyclone Dana.

According to railway sources, all passenger trains passing through Odisha over the next three days will be affected.

In response to the cyclone threat, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has activated a round-the-clock disaster management cell at its headquarters at Rail Sadan, as well as at divisional headquarters in Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, and Sambalpur.

Passengers are advised to check railway updates before commencing their journeys.