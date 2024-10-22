Rangeilunda expansion by April next year: Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena

BERHAMPUR: Steps are being taken to complete widening of the runway of Rangeilunda airstrip by April, 2025, said Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.

The minister on Monday reviewed the progress of the expansion of the airstrip.

He asked the officials to complete land acquisition for the expansion project at the earliest to facilitate air service from Bhubaneswar via Rangeilunda to Visakhapatanam. The minister asked the officials to assess problems likely to be faced by locals after the airstrip is expanded. Public Works Department superintendent engineer Satyaban Patel said the expansion project likely to be completed by next March.

Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said air service from the airstrip was stopped on Sundays for expansion of the runway. Sources said the previous BJD government had started the service in a hurry without considering several aspects including basic amenities around the airstrip which does not have proper parking for vehicles and transport to Berhampur city. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to introduce daily flights from the air strip. As part of the plan, the runway would be extended to 1,200 metre to facilitate operation of 80 seater flights.