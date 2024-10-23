45-year-old woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight and full public glare reportedly over past enmity in Sahu Colony within Town police limits here on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Lalita Devi. The accused, 25-year-old Pana Haripal, has been detained by police and is being interrogated.

Sources said the brutal murder took place at around 11:30 am. Lalita was going towards her house when she was stopped by the accused near a tea stall. A heated exchange took place between the duo over an issue. All of a sudden, Pana became infuriated, picked up a sharp knife from a nearby shop and stabbed the woman multiple times.

Eyewitnesses said everything happened so fast that no bystander or shopkeeper could intervene. Lalita bled to death at the spot. On being informed, Town police rushed to the crime scene and seized the body for postmortem. The accused was later nabbed.

Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tophan Bag said there was a past dispute between the two, possible over money, which led to the murder. “The accused has been detained and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the crime,” the SDPO added.