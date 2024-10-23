Bribery: Kansa suspended from hearse driver post

BARGARH: The district administration on Tuesday suspended government hearse driver Hrusikesh Bhoi, who is widely recognised for his iconic role of Kansa in Bargarh’s Dhanuyatra, on bribery charges after allegations against him were found to be true.

Hrushikesh was accused of demanding money from a bereaved family for transporting the body of a deceased.

Bargarh CDMO Nirupama Sarangi said a committee was formed to investigate the matter. “On the basis of the inquiry committee’s report, hearse van driver Hrusikesh Bhoi was placed under suspension. An FIR was also lodged against him for demanding money for transporting the dead body.”

On October 7, Hrushikesh reportedly brought the body of one Purna Chandra Sahu from Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to Bahala village in Gaisilet block. As per the complaint lodged by Purna’s son, the hearse driver demanded Rs 3,000 from him after delivering the body at the village.

The family initially resisted but eventually gave up and paid the sum. However the next day, the family wrote a letter to the Bargarh CDMO over the incident and demanded action against the hearse driver. Subsequently, the administration issued a show cause notice to Hrusikesh and formed a committee to probe the matter.

Sources said during investigation, the committee found that when the matter became public, Hrusikesh paid Rs 3,500 to one of the relatives of Purna via UPI and even took the extra Rs 500 back after some time.

He tried to suppress the matter with the help of a middleman and managed to get a written document of a compromise signed by Purna’s younger son Dolamani Sahu before submitting his reply to the show cause issued to him by the administration.

On the basis of the investigation report, an FIR was lodged against Hrusikesh in Bhatli police station on October 20.