Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik forms fact-finding team on rape of minor in Kuchinda

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday constituted a fact-finding team headed by Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) president Snehangini Chhuria to ascertain the truth behind the alleged kidnapping of a minor girl at Kuchinda.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Lekhasri Samantasinghar and former MLA Debesh Acharya alleged that the BJP government was trying to suppress the case as a close associate of a senior minister from western Odisha is involved in the kidnapping and gangrape of the minor. Kuchinda police did not lodge a rape case despite the victim girl and her family members making the complaint, they said.

Stating that the BJD president has expressed concern over the incident, they alleged that though three persons have been arrested in this connection, no action has been taken against the close aide of the minister. The police is pressurising the family members of the victim to reach an understanding with the person and drop the case, they alleged.