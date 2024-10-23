Man held for cheating people on job promise at SCB MCH

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly posing as an employee of SCB medical college and hospital (MCH) and cheating people on the pretext of providing them job of data entry operator at the hospital.

The accused was identified as Laxmidhar Nayak of Muradkhan Patna in Jobra locality of the city. As per the complaint filed by Jagannath Mishra of Bidanasi and his friend Bhabagrahi Das, they had come in contact with Nayak nine months back during which he had assured of helping them get job of data entry operators at SCB MCH. For the purpose, Nayak had taken Rs 10,000 from Mishra and Rs 32,100 from Das through online mode.

“Nayak recently gave us appointment letters in the name of superintendent, SCB MCH asking us to join work. However, when we reached the hospital and enquired about it, it came to light that the joining letters were fake and the stamp and signature of the hospital superintendent was forged. Moreover, we were also told that there was no staff in the name of Nayak,” the complainants said.