Prices of potato & onion soar as people resort to panic buying in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: Amid the looming threat of the impending cyclone, prices of potato and onion have skyrocketed in Jajpur as residents resorted to panic buying across the district.

All markets in both urban and rural pockets of the district witnessed a significant rush on Tuesday as customers hurried to stock up vegetables and kitchen essential items. The surge in demand has prompted shopkeepers to hike their prices.

Sources said potato is being sold at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg whereas onion is selling at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per kg. A day back, potato was Rs 30 per kg in the retail market while the price of onion stood at Rs 60 per kg.

Sanjay Pradhan, a customer, said, “I bought three kg of potato for Rs 120 today. I also purchased one kg of onion for Rs 70. The shopkeeper told me that potato-laden trucks are scarce, hence the price has increased. If the cyclone hits, we won’t be able to buy these items. Hence, I am buying more than my requirement to stock at home.”

Sanatan Das, a vegetable vendor, said traders are buying potato and onion from godowns at a higher price and selling them accordingly. “The godowns are raising the prices claiming that potato-laden trucks have not arrived,” he said.

Apart from potatoes and onions, people were also seen buying vegetables, rice, flour, sugar, pulses, oil and other cooking items in bulk to stock them. Sources said prices of vegetables such as tomato, brinjal, cucumber, lady’s finger, pointed gourd, cauliflower, papaya, pumpkin and cabbage have increased to Rs 80, Rs 60, Rs 60, Rs 70, Rs 80, Rs 80, Rs 30, Rs 35 and Rs 40 per kg respectively.

Contacted, district civil supplies officer Salauudin Khan said, “We have appealed to the people not to panic as we have enough stock of potatoes and onions to meet the requirement of the district. We have also asked marketing inspectors in all block areas, especially in rural pockets, to keep a close watch on vendors and shopkeepers demanding high prices for these items.”